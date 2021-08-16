Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $40.73 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,712 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,486 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 1.7% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $40,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 249,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.83. 536,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,886,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $324.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.85, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.88. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

