Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the July 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geely Automobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

OTCMKTS GELYY traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $72.88. 5,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $88.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Geely Automobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

