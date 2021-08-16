Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) Short Interest Update

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the July 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 999,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

NYSE ASPL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.93. 286,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,578. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.50.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Chih T. Cheung purchased 50,000 shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPL. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

