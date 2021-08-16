Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Short Interest Up 51.3% in July

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the July 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.85. 172,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,228,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 34.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently 76.67%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at about $18,612,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,523.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 935,113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,347.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 692,006 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,712.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 557,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 526,491 shares during the period. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

