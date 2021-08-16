Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RHHVF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHVF traded up $6.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $402.50. 7,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,039. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $380.52. Roche has a 52-week low of $308.57 and a 52-week high of $410.00.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

