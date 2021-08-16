Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.16 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will post sales of $24.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.60 million and the lowest is $21.71 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $18.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $158.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.90 million to $161.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $130.60 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $143.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 5.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 775,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 555,695 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $942,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,590 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIGL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. 63,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,545. The firm has a market cap of $628.73 million, a P/E ratio of -74.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.