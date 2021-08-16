95,150 Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Bought by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.37% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $730,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $2,300,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $288,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $541,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUSB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,096. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11.

