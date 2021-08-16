Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 8,210 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $51.86. 54,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,922. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.37. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

