Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 19,173 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,970 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 19,173 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $16,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.86. The stock had a trading volume of 79,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,996. The stock has a market cap of $122.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.17. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

