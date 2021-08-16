Everett Harris & Co. CA Raises Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 762,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $188,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,293,000. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,218.9% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 50,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,559,000 after buying an additional 49,361 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,534,000 after buying an additional 49,007 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 282.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 61,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after buying an additional 45,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,668,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $259.45. 585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,718. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.25. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $194.51 and a 52 week high of $260.58.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.