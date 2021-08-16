INT (INT) Price Up 58.5% Over Last 7 Days

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, INT has traded 58.5% higher against the dollar. INT has a total market capitalization of $12.06 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00140189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00062660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00016671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.04 or 0.00935691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00109939 BTC.

About INT

INT (INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

