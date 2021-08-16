Everett Harris & Co. CA Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 363,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $35,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $96.62. 149,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,094. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.96.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. reduced their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

In other news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,319.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

