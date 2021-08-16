Brokerages Set Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) PT at €39.19

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €39.19 ($46.10).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IFXA shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.