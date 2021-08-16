Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $2.96 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $283.37. 60,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,455. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

