Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Down 68.3% in July

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the July 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have commented on RYKKY shares. Macquarie raised Ryohin Keikaku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised Ryohin Keikaku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Ryohin Keikaku alerts:

Shares of RYKKY stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.06. 29,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,705. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates cafÃ© and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryohin Keikaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryohin Keikaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.