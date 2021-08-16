Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $13.76 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.93. 8,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,126. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.73. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.