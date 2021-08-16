iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.76. 99,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,663. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

