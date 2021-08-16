Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Lifted by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.89. The stock had a trading volume of 303,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,844,286. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

