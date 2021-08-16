Investors Financial Group LLC Acquires 104 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $92,372,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $110.84. 104,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,663. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

