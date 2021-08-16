Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Up 5.1%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.70 and last traded at $73.70. 1,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 285,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on XMTR. Bank of America began coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). On average, analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth approximately $241,936,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth approximately $123,336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,323,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,217,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,215,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

