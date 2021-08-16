5,118,632 Shares in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Purchased by Exor Capital LLP

Exor Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,118,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,159,000. Weatherford International accounts for about 8.1% of Exor Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Exor Capital LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Weatherford International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,072. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

