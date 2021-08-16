Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,026 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Deere & Company by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.23.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE traded down $1.09 on Monday, hitting $382.91. 31,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $188.43 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

