Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,076.96

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2,076.96 and last traded at C$2,076.96, with a volume of 5843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2,057.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,100.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2,071.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1,909.84. The company has a market cap of C$43.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

In other Constellation Software news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total value of C$1,777,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,312,490.

Constellation Software Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

