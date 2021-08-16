Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,376,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,925 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 7.1% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $108,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 44,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.82. 954,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,523,486. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

