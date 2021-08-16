Gill Capital Partners LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 134.9% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.68. 118,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,874. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

