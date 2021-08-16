Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) PT Lowered to $64.00 at TD Securities

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $67.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBA. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of RBA stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,501. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.52. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.