Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Up 18.8% This Week

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00004871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $71.23 million and approximately $23.06 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00062675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00016751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.24 or 0.00939827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00110366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00047621 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

