Elrond (EGLD) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.69 Billion

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Elrond has a market cap of $2.69 billion and $84.54 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $139.24 or 0.00299982 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00044387 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00040944 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014462 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,147.07 or 0.02471228 BTC.

About Elrond

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,250,513 coins and its circulating supply is 19,301,641 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

