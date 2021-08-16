First American Trust FSB Sells 2,911 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First American Trust FSB reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.8% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $24,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.36. 103,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,517. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

