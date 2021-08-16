Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS:ZRSEF remained flat at $$380.00 during trading hours on Monday. Zur Rose Group has a 12 month low of $287.65 and a 12 month high of $547.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.91.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

