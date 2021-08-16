One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) versus Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Head-To-Head Survey

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) and Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Keppel DC REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties 53.78% 14.79% 5.65% Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Keppel DC REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties $81.90 million 7.73 $27.41 million $1.90 15.99 Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

One Liberty Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel DC REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.4% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for One Liberty Properties and Keppel DC REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33 Keppel DC REIT 1 1 2 0 2.25

One Liberty Properties currently has a consensus target price of $28.33, suggesting a potential downside of 6.77%. Keppel DC REIT has a consensus target price of $1.99, suggesting a potential upside of 4.74%. Given Keppel DC REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Keppel DC REIT is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats Keppel DC REIT on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs. One Liberty Properties was founded on December 20, 1982 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

About Keppel DC REIT

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets. As at 31 December 2020, its portfolio comprises 19 data centres strategically located in key data centre hubs. With an aggregate lettable area of approximately 2,089,085 sq ft, the portfolio spans 12 cities in eight countries across Asia Pacific and Europe. Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd (Keppel T&T), the Sponsor of the REIT, has also granted Rights of First Refusal (ROFR) to the REIT for future acquisition opportunities of its data centre assets. The REIT is managed by Keppel DC REIT Management Pte. Ltd.. Keppel Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Keppel Capital) has a 50% interest in the Manager, with the remaining interest held by Keppel T&T. Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with assets under management comprising real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets. The Manager's key objectives are to provide the REIT's Unitholders with regular and stable distributions, as well as achieve long-term growth while maintaining an optimal capital structure.

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.