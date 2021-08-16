Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,039 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

CTSH traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $77.04. The company had a trading volume of 65,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,199. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.