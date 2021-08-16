$0.54 EPS Expected for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. HEICO posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HEICO.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.53. 2,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,788. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.14. HEICO has a 12 month low of $99.55 and a 12 month high of $148.95.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEICO (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.