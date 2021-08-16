Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the July 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ROYL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,699. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08. Royale Energy has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.20.
About Royale Energy
