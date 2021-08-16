Short Interest in Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Drops By 55.1%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the July 15th total of 146,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 931,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PTHRF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,021. Pantheon Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $5.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

