Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the July 15th total of 306,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,047,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Graph Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS REGRF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. 379,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,757. Graph Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.79.

Graph Blockchain Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the development and implementation of private blockchain database management solutions. The company was formerly known as Reg Technologies Inc and changed its name Graph Blockchain Inc Graph Blockchain Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

