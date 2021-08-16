HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009,021 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.11. 1,188,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,175,539. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.02. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $345.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

