Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Issues Earnings Results

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Oatly Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

OTLY traded down 0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 16.75. 87,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Oatly Group has a one year low of 16.70 and a one year high of 29.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 22.04.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTLY shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oatly Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 30.83.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.