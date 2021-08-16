Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,499. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.41.

