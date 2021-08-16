Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,491,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 214,676 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $27,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 42,247 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 167,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 285,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,575,447. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,607 shares of company stock worth $1,193,058 in the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

