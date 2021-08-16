Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.48.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMCR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 147,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,940. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

