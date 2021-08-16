CoinPoker Trading Up 13.4% This Week (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $8.25 million and $4,970.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker coin can currently be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00063092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00016809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $435.46 or 0.00937945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00110511 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00047470 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars.

