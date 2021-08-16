Mithril (MITH) Hits Market Cap of $60.93 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for $0.0609 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $60.93 million and $28.79 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00012449 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.97 or 0.00564268 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001052 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

