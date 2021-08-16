Scorum Coins (SCR) Price Tops $0.0135 on Top Exchanges

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded up 98.5% against the dollar. One Scorum Coins coin can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scorum Coins has a market cap of $394,755.05 and approximately $2,065.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00054561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00136797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00160493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,478.43 or 1.00111438 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.92 or 0.00919550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.24 or 0.06953422 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.