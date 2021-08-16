The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.76. 348,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,886,400. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.98 billion, a PE ratio of 296.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

