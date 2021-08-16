Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $109.91 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 31,390 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $14,055,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.23. 6,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,270. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.62. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

