$0.15 EPS Expected for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $355.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

HTHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Huazhu Group by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 546,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,603,000 after buying an additional 130,239 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,595. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -260.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

