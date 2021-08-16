Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $10.33 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Gill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,643 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.8% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,015.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,912. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $23.18.

