Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $46.19 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,216 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 4.3% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned 3.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $46,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 154.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.77. The stock had a trading volume of 71,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,143. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.68. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

