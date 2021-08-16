Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,560 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.5% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.09. The company had a trading volume of 58,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,522. The company has a market cap of $148.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.